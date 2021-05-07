After Fire, Fundraising Effort Emerges for Colonial Cottage

An early morning fire damaged the Colonial Cottage, a popular Erlanger restaurant that has operated for nearly 90 years.

The Erlanger Fire Department reported that the building sustained heavy damage and that the fire remains under investigation.

No one was hurt.

The business posted to its Facebook page that it would be closed temporarily.

"We will update our Cottage Community at a later date," the post said.

Meanwhile, Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette announced an online fundraising effort to support the business.

"Early morning on May 7th, 2021, our beloved Colonial Cottage experienced a devastating fire," Fette posted on her mayoral Facebook page. "Colonial Cottage and its owners have been dedicated to the Erlanger and NKY community for years by providing delicious homecooked comfort food, continuous support of local charities, and an unwavering desire to support local businesses, especially through the pandemic. They need our support now more than ever. Please help monetarily if you have the ability. All donations will go directly to the employees."

The fundraising effort, posted at the online crowdfunding site GoFundMe, seeks to raise $10,000.

By Friday afternoon, more than $3,500 had been collected through the site.

Additionally, the Cincinnati-based t-shirt maker Cincy Shirts, launched a special edition t-shirt to support the business, too. The shirt reads "Love Erlanger", with the O in Love being made up with the Colonial Cottage's logo.

A portion of each $25 sale will benefit the restaurant, the company said.

-Staff report

Image via Erlanger Fire Dept.