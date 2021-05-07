Concrete Slab Work to Close Lane on Alexandria Pike

A concrete slab repair project is planned for a stretch of Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office said that the work would take place in Alexandria between Creektrace Road (KY 536) to the south and Washington Street to the north.

Sections of concrete slabs are slated to be removed and replaced starting midnight Tuesday through Friday, May 14 at 4 p.m.

A single-lane closure will be in place.

Drivers should watch for flaggers, equipment and be work zone alert, the transportation cabinet said.

Work is weather-dependent.

Traffic impacts will be minimal since it’s a new alignment, the cabinet said.

-Staff report

Image via PDS