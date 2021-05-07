COVID-19: Kenton Co. Woman Dies; 27 New Local Cases

Kentucky recorded 638 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 27 across five Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 12 cases in Kenton, 8 in Boone, 4 in Campbell, 2 in Grant, and one in Pendleton.

An 84-year old Kenton Co. woman was among the ten deaths reported statewide on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state has counted 1,851,835 residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to be vaccinated, tying success in fighting the coronavirus to the state's burgeoning economy.

Beshear said this week that Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state’s vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.

“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.5%.

There are currently 412 people hospitalized statewide including 106 in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Image shows local county incidence rate, calculated by the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days