Baldwin Named NKU's Asst. Athletic Director for Development

Jeff Baldwin was named assistant athletic director for development at Northern Kentucky University, Athletic Director Ken Bothof announced.

Baldwin has been with NKU for the past six years where he has led the athletics department's development efforts and served as sports administrator for the baseball program since 2019.

“Jeff has been a valuable contributor to our athletics department since 2015,” said Bothof, in an announcement. “His leadership of our development efforts has been tremendous and will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes, coaches, staff and department as a whole for years to come. It is a pleasure to recognize Jeff as he continues to expand his role and grow as a Norse.”

Baldwin oversees fundraising for Norse Athletics and securing major gifts. During his tenure, athletic department fundraising efforts have increased from approximately $250,000 in 2015-16 to approximately $1.75 million this year through annual fund donations, special event revenue, endowed scholarships and multi-year commitments, a news release said.

Along with the increase in financial support, donors to the athletics department also reached an all-time high this year, surpassing 700 donors.

As sport administrator for Norse baseball, Baldwin has direct oversight of the program.

“Having the opportunity to be a small part in the growth of NKU Athletics has not only been a pleasure, but serves as a testimonial to how much this department means to our community,” said Baldwin. “We have an amazing group of student-athletes, coaches and staff who are continuously supported by Norse nation. Our donors, supporters, sponsors and alumni have played, and will continue to play, a vital role in the growth of our department.”

-Staff report