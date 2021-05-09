COVID-19: 739 New Cases in Ky., 58 in NKY Over Weekend

Kentucky added 739 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 544 on Saturday and 195 on Sunday, the state announced.

In Northern Kentucky, there were 58 new cases, with 23 in Campbell Co., 18 in Boone Co., 14 in Kenton Co., and 3 in Grant Co. over the two-day period.

Pendleton Co. saw no new cases on Saturday or Sunday.

The state also reported 26 COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.28%.

There are currently 396 people hospitalized statewide, including 114 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

The state reported 1,867,037 people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

-Staff report

Photo shows a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Southern Campbell Fire District over the weekend (provided)