NKY Students Dominate State Highway Art Contest

The winners of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTYC) 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest were announced, an included several from Northern Kentucky schools.

“A Better Kentucky includes being a cleaner Kentucky,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “These students have done great work in using their creativity to remind us all how to be good neighbors by keeping our neighborhoods, parks, and highways clean. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are promoting a cleaner Kentucky.”

This year, there were 291 entries across the state, with participants ranging in age from 5 to 16.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “I was so impressed by their artwork. It inspires us all to have a ‘Litter free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card, while second- and third-place finishers will each receive a $50 gift card. A single submission was received in the 15-18 age category that judges voted as a first-place winner based on merit. First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces framed and displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

The 2020-2021 contest winners are:

5-6 age category

1st place Clare Mariani St. Therese School, Campbell County

2nd place Iris Jaeger Three Pillars Academy, Boone County

3rd place Simon Ising St. Therese School, Campbell County

7-8 age category

1st place Chayse DiVita Hillard Collins Elementary, Boone County

2nd place Claire Ewing Kelly Elementary, Boone County

3rd place Krystin Murphy Longbranch Elementary, Boone County

9-11 age category

1st place Gabriel Brown St. Joseph Academy, Boone County

2nd place Cecilia Washnock St. Anthony School, Kenton County

3rd place Nicolas Brasher Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

12-14 age category

1st place Lily Sturgeon Barren County High School, Barren County

2nd place Saralyn Johnson Homeschooled in Crittenden County

3rd place Isabella Caridi Camp Ernst Middle School, Boone County

15-18 age category

1st place Amanda Peiffer Murray High School, Calloway County

The Adopt-a-Highway program is a statewide volunteer effort to reduce roadside litter and keep Kentucky’s highways beautiful.

-Staff report

Top image: The winning artwork by Clare Mariani

More images from NKY are visible in the slideshow below

Images provided