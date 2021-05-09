NKY Students Nominated for AJC Cincinnati Human Relations Award

Multiple students from Northern Kentucky were nominated for the American Jewish Committee (AJC)'s Simon Lazarus, Jr. Human Relations Award.

The honor has been presented since 1965.

In late April, AJC Cincinnati celebrated the 56th anniversary of the Lazarus Awards at a virtual ceremony in which one junior winner and four junior finalists and one senior winner and four senior finalists selected by a panel of judges were recognized by AJC for their volunteer accomplishments.

Throughout the years, dozens of local public, private, and parochial high schools have nominated deserving students for this award. In addition to cash awards for the winners and finalists, each nominated student receives a certificate recognizing their achievements and a specially selected book inscribed with their name. Each school making a nomination also receives a copy of that book for its library, inscribed with the names of its nominees.

This year’s Seniors nominees were: Michelle Abata, Bishop Fenwick High School, Emma Campbell, Mount Notre Dame High School, Kaliegh Cooke, Kings High School, Evan Dickess, Madeira High School, Tyler Ferry, William Henry Harrison High School, Levi Grimm, Ross High School, Hebron Gurara, Colerain High School, Reese Holtzman, Villa Madonna Academy, Celie Hudson, Cincinnati Country Day School, Adam Kling, Sycamore High School, Hannah Laman, Loveland High School, Michelle Mancini, Northwest High School, Subhra Mishra, Walnut Hills High School, Reva Namboodiri and Laxmi Namboodiri, The Seven Hills School, Nico Prentosito, Winton Woods High School, Gianna Rodriguez, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Megan Roell, Mercy McAuley High School, Caleb Smearsoll, Cincinnati Christian Schools, Alyssa M. Stevens, Gilbert A. Dater High School, Jacob Stiens, Elder High School, Connor J. Tooman, St. Xavier High School, Amitesh Verma, Indian Hill High School, Vivian Willis, Mt. Healthy High School, and Lydia Winter, Saint Ursula Academy.

Junior nominees included: Samuel Becker, Elder High School, Zachary Beltz, Cincinnati Christian School, Eleanore Bender, Saint Ursula Academy, Victory Bruns, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Nelleh Josephine Buschle, Dayton High School, Francisco Caleres, Madeira High School, Sophia Chabris, Indian Hill High School, Collin Bryce Chitwood, Milford High School, Grace Fields, Kings High School, John Michael Franklin, St. Xavier High School, Victoria Green, Butler Tech-West Chester Campus, Anna Horton, Mercy McAuley High School, Jenny Hu, The Seven Hills School, Joseph Lansberg, Sycamore High School, Samantha Lorei, Bishop Fenwick High School, Janet Garcia Maya, Walnut Hills High School, Rachel Noschang, Mount Notre Dame High School, Ritu Patel, Beechwood High School, and Emily Riordan, Villa Madonna Academy.

Levi Grimm, a senior at Ross High School, was the winner of the 2021 Simon Lazarus, Jr., Award.

Jenny Hu, a student at The Seven Hills School, was the junior 2021 Simon Lazarus, Jr., Human Relations Award winner.

