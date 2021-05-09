NKY Students Win Honors at Business Pitch Competition

Square1, the local organization that works with young entrepreneurs, announced the winners of its NEXT final pitch competition, which was held in late April.

The competition was virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Hoffman, an alumnus of the business pitch TV show Shark Tank, was a guest speaker, along with Xavier University entrepreneurship professor Dawn Tolonen.

"Don't be afraid of failure, and don't be afraid to adapt, it's part of the process," Hoffman told the high school entrepreneurs.

The first place team came from Covington Catholic High School. The team created a vision for a universal electric-powered truck lift called EZ Lift. The team is made up of students Jordan Bezold, Ryan Cain, and Hayden Heist.

They received $1,000 for winning.

A team from Holy Cross High School finished second for its 3D Defense, a line of jewelry that changes colors when it detects date rape drugs.

The team received $750 for the runner-up finish.

Another Holy Cross team was named Most Innovative, and was awarded $500 for One the Table Tech, an idea of a self-cleaning medical table.

Two other Northern Kentucky teams each won $100 for their innovating ideas and entrepreneurial mindsets: a Covington Catholic squad created Giftr, a guide app that aims to make shopping simple; and a Beechwood team for its Findspace idea, which is a technology-enabled parking spot finder app.

Watch a Square1 video of the event here:

-Staff report

Photo: Covington Catholic team behind EZ Lift (provided)