Remake Learning Days Festival, a Free Virtual Event, Comes this Weekend

The Greater Cincinnati Remake Learning Days festival is scheduled for Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17.

The event offers local families the ability to participate in more than 100 virtual activities, presented by KnowledgeWorks and the Catalytic Fund.

KnowledgeWorks is an education nonprofit with equity a central plank to its work in helping schools and states implement personalized, competency-based learning, as well as in their planning of the learning festival, a news release said.

The Catalytic Fund is a Covington-based development organization that assists real estate transactions in Northern Kentucky's river cities.

To ensure that more children and families can participate in the event, free learning activity kits filled with supplies for more than 15 of the festival’s events are available. Looking at ArtsWave’s Camp cARTwheel as a model, the library systems and other community institutions across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky were quick to volunteer as kit distribution sites.

With the help of a grant from ArtsWave and donations, 500 kits will be available free on a first-come, first-served basis. The kits, which come in backpacks, include materials for a wide range of activities, including creating zines and books, making shadow puppets, watercolor painting and weaving.

“We are so excited to share the incredible resources we have in our community with families who are looking for fun, educational things to do with their children,” said the festival’s project manager Jill Morenz of the Catalytic Fund.

“I am thrilled that KnowledgeWorks and the Catalytic Fund are able to sponsor Greater Cincinnati Remake Learning Days and celebrate the talent and extensive opportunities available to families and children,” said Holly Brinkman, interim CEO of KnowledgeWorks. “As more and more organizations have stepped up to share learning opportunities for this event, all of us involved with the festival have learned about new organizations and leaders. This is also a chance for families to participate in fun and engaging educational experiences.”

Local libraries, museums, colleges, creative organizations, and many others are offering a wide range of activities for all ages, including caregivers. The festival activities will be presented as either pre-recorded or live videos and make use of simple materials.

The videos are free to everyone and, while not required, the kits will enable more people to participate.

A number of Northern Kentucky organizations and artists have contributed lessons to the festival, including Kenton and Campbell County Libraries, Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center, The Carnegie, Covington Partners, Creative House of Art & Design and Read Ready Covington.

Remake Learning Days Across America Producer Dorie Taylor hopes that “parents, caregivers and educators across all communities will be inspired by the learning kids are doing alongside their caring adults and think about what they hope to see in their own communities.”

“There may not be another moment in our lifetimes when educators are thinking as boldly about what education and learning might be than right now. We should embrace these innovations as signals about what’s possible,” said Gregg Behr, executive director of the Grable Foundation and co-chair of Remake Learning.

Find a full list of locations where kits can be picked up here. Find a complete listing of festival activities, as well as details on how to participate, here.

-Staff report

Photo provided