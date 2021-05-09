Six to Be Inducted Into NKY Sports Hall of Fame

Six athletes are set to be inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame later this month.

With the new inductions, the hall of fame will have 1,500 members.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at the Villa Hills Civic Club.

The inductees include:

Bill Brauns

Brauns, a Lexington native, moved to Northern Kentucky in 1953. After a stint in the United States Army he joined the Bellevue Vets and helped form its youth football and baseball programs. His teams won several league titles as well as numerous knothole championships.

Today, Brauns owns and operates the B&K Trucking Company, and continues to sponsor many knothole and softball teams and other youth activities.

Roth Coleman

Coleman was a standout dual athlete at DeMatha High School (Maryland) playing football and basketball, earning a football scholarship to UCLA. He was a linebacker for the Bruins from 1973 to 1976.

As a basketball official, Coleman worked the regional and district components of the California boys state basketball tournament. He moved to the college ranks and officiated for 35 years in NCAA Division II and III as well as NAIA competition.

Nathan Gilbert

Gilbert has coached wrestling at Simon Kenton High School since 2005 and has also been instrumental in the rebirth of the Pioneers girls tennis program. He won no games in his first season, had a two-win second season, but by 2010 the tennis team qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

A former coach at Summit View Middle School, Gilbert was named the 2012 coach of the year in the Commonwealth and was nominated for national coach of the year honors.

Dave (Crazy Legs) May

May was a member of the 1953-54 Dixie Heights NKAC championship football team which led the Commonwealth in scoring, averaging over 40 points per game.

As a track star at the University of Kentucky, May won the javelin event, high jump and was a member of the winning 880-relay.

As a tennis star, he captured two doubles titles at Five Seasons Sports Club and played and captained seven Kentucky USTA championship doubles teams. He played in seven Southern Regional Seniors Championships, winning the 2013 title against teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

As a golfer, he has amassed three holes-in-one.

Jimmy Porter

A 1975 graduate of Campbell County High School, Porter was three-year wrestler and was regional champion in 1974 while placing fourth at state.

In 1975, he repeated as regional champion and was an undefeated title holder in Kentucky while winning the AAU state championship.

He lettered in track all four years as a pole vaulter and attended Northern Kentucky University on a wrestling scholarship. His record for the Norse includes most pins and fastest pin. He was the lone performer to score points at nationals.

Porter is a member of the Campbell County Hall of Fame.

Paul Tipton

Tipton played basketball for Ludlow High School (1942-44) and in baseball was a member of the Northern Kentucky amateur championship title team.

He coached girls volleyball at St. Agnes School and girls softball at Lookout Heights Civic Club. He started soccer programs from Ft. Wright, Lookout Heights, and Park Hills and was Notre Dame Academy’s first soccer coach.

He is a member of the Notre Dame Hall of Fame.

