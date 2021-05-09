Three from NKY Appointed to State Advisory Panel for Exceptional Children

Three people from Northern Kentucky received appointments to the State Advisory Panel for Exceptional Children.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointments on Friday.

Among the local appointees:

Ashley Barlow of Ft. Thomas, representing individuals with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2023.

Kent Kelsch of Alexandria, representing parents of children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2022.

Kimberly Chevalier of Union, representing administrators of programs for children with disabilities, to serve for a term expiring June 30, 2021.

The panel advises the General Assembly, the Department of Education, the Board of Education, the Education Professional Standards Board, and School Curriculum and Accountability Council of unmet needs and desired program changes related to the education of children with disabilities, including proposed corrective action plans and personnel development needs, among other duties.

The panel consists of up to twenty-one voting members appointed by the governor with the majority being persons with disabilities or parents of children with disabilities.

-Staff report

Photo: Ky. Governor's Mansion (via Commonwealth of Kentucky)