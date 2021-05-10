COVID-19: More Restaurant/Bar Restrictions to Lift; 12 New Cases in NKY

Curfews on restaurants and bars are to be lifted towards the end of May, and bar seating can resume, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday.

Bars and restaurants had been limited on how late that they can stay open, and bar seating was also limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state reported 167 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 12 in Northern Kentucky.

There were seven cases in Boone County and five in Kenton County. There were no new cases in Campbell, Grant, or Pendleton counties reported on Monday, though an 86-year old Pendleton woman was among the nine deaths reported statewide.

Gallatin County also reported two deaths on Monday, an 85-year old man and a 79-year old woman.

The state's positivity rate is 3.25%.

There are currently 404 people hospitalized across the state including 109 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 1,875,554 people in Kentucky, Beshear said.

“No matter where you are in the commonwealth, you could get vaccinated tomorrow with a very short drive,” said Beshear. “We need people to keep getting vaccinated. It’s proven to be incredibly safe and effective.”

Beshear said that 852 out of 857 (99.42%) of all Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19 on or after Feb. 1, 2021, were unvaccinated.

