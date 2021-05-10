Fans, A/C Units Being Collected for Distribution in NKY

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has launched its annual Summer Breeze program, an effort to collect fans to distribute to neighbors in need as the temperatures turn warmer.

Air conditioning units are also provided to those suffering from a documented medical condition.

Each year, many in Northern Kentucky are at risk for health problems from the high temperatures and humidity, especially in July and August, the agency said. The heat can be unbearable for people who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD, and seniors. This year, many are still struggling with the after effects of COVID-19.

The heat and humidity raise the risk of flare-ups.

Air conditioning and fans can help prevent emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

According to the American Lung Association, “as temperatures in the Cincinnati area rise, residents could be at risk for health complications due to increased air pollution.” The ALA suggests tips on how to avoid lung irritation and health complications due to increased air pollution. People with lung disease or heart conditions should stay inside as much as possible during poor air quality days, with doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut, and preferably with clean air circulating through air conditioners and air cleaners.

The use of air conditioners on the recirculation setting prevents pulling outside air into the room.

One of the goals for the Summer Breeze program is to keep those with chronic breathing conditions healthy at home by providing new a/c units and/or fans to those who can’t afford them. Neighbors can reach out to St. Vincent de Paul to learn more and request assistance with a/c units and fans by calling 859-341-3219, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last summer, SVdP NKY provided 200 air conditioners and fans valued at $13,000 to those in need.

This year, St. Elizabeth Healthcare and The Agnes Nordloh Charitable provided funding to purchase new a/c units and fans.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is the only organization in Northern Kentucky that annually operates a heat relief program.

If you would like to support the Summer Breeze Program, SVdP NKY is accepting donations of fans, air conditioners and financial assistance to help purchase a/c units. Donations to the fans/air conditioner campaign can be made online at www.svdpnky.org/donate/.

