Newport Catholic Names 2003 Graduate as Principal

Kenny Collopy was announced as the new principal at Newport Central Catholic on Monday.

He takes over the position, replacing the retiring Ron Dawn, on July 1.

“Mr. Collopy has demonstrated his dedication to Catholic education with a focus on high expectations for student growth and achievement, said Diocese of Covington Superintendent of Schools Kendra McGuire, in a letter to the Newport Catholic community. "As he prepares to return to Newport Central Catholic, he will bring with him the knowledge, passion, and experience needed to lead the school and ensure its continued growth and success.”

Collopy graduated from the school in 2003.

“Thank you to Bishop (Roger) Foys, Kendra McGuire and the Newport Central Catholic community for their confidence in my leadership," Collopy said. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to return to and to serve a place which is so special to me. I can’t wait to get started in working with students, staff, parents, alumni and all stakeholders to build on the strong traditions of the school to foster a culture of growth on the Hill.”

This is not the first time that Collopy has followed Dawn in a position at the Catholic high school.

In 2016, Collopy replaced Dawn as boys basketball coach at Newport Catholic, after serving as an assistant on the team since 2012. He left that role in 2019, winning 46 games and losing 45, to become principal at St. Cecilia School in Independence.

Collopy also served New Cath as director of advancement, dean of discipline, and as a teacher for seven years.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Collopy as our next leader of Newport Central Catholic. The search committee created a template for an ideal candidate and Kenny absolutely checks all the boxes," said NCC School Board Chair Steve Halpin. "I know the NCC community will support him as we move forward. We are grateful to Bishop Foys and Superintendent McGuire for their support and guidance.”

Dawn also expressed his well wishes.

“Mr. Collopy has a strong dedication to Catholic education and a desire to develop well-rounded students," Dawn said. "This, fueled by his love for our school, is sure to bring continued success to our community.”

After graduating from New Cath, Collopy earned a bachelor’s degree in sports administration and a master of arts in teaching, and most recently a master’s degree in educational administration.

He and his wife, Jenny, have three children and are expecting a fourth.

