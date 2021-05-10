NKY Next Generation Leader Award Finalists Announced

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced the finalists for its 2021 Next General Leader Awards (NGLA). The finalists were chosen by a review panel of community leaders from among nearly 90 applications submitted from across the region. The three highest scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.

The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. They have been presented in seven categories over the past ten years. The 2021 NGLA finalists are: Education C.J. Fryer, Beechwood High School Elsheika Thompson, Beechwood High School Angela Walker, Cincinnati Public Schools Entrepreneurship Ricardo Grant, NKU SoCap Accelerate & Paloozanoire Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties Joshua Reid, Inphlu Medical & Healthcare Services Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians Erica Neff, St. Elizabeth Physicians Professional Services Olivia Amlung, Adams Law PLLC Ryan McClane, DBL Law Carey Sanders, Fifth Third Bank Public Relations, Media and Marketing Cara Brooks, Duke Energy Troy Fedders, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Courtney Kleier, NKY Chamber Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media Public Service and Community Based Organizations Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund Skilled Trades & Technology

Jason Hickey, Terracon Consultants

Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling

Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank

“The Next Generation Leader Awards take time to recognize a few of the amazing young leaders that we have in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. Our region is full of young talent that are passionate, innovative, and invested in making this a welcoming and thriving area. We are so excited to celebrate this year’s honorees,” said Ellen Bates, of the Brighton Center and the 2020-2021 NKYP Chair.