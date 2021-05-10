Member Login

NKY Next Generation Leader Award Finalists Announced

Mon, 05/10/2021 - 16:27 RCN Newsdesk
Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announced the finalists for its 2021 Next General Leader Awards (NGLA).

The finalists were chosen by a review panel of community leaders from among nearly 90 applications submitted from across the region. The three highest scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists.

The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.

The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact.

They have been presented in seven categories over the past ten years.

The 2021 NGLA finalists are:

Education

C.J. Fryer, Beechwood High School

Elsheika Thompson, Beechwood High School

Angela Walker, Cincinnati Public Schools

Entrepreneurship

Ricardo Grant, NKU SoCap Accelerate & Paloozanoire

Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties

Joshua Reid, Inphlu

Medical & Healthcare Services

Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Erica Neff, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Professional Services

Olivia Amlung, Adams Law PLLC

Ryan McClane, DBL Law

Carey Sanders, Fifth Third Bank

Public Relations, Media and Marketing

Cara Brooks, Duke Energy  

Troy Fedders, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Courtney Kleier, NKY Chamber

Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media

Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center

Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger

Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund

Skilled Trades & Technology

Jason Hickey, Terracon Consultants

Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling

Madison Smith, Fifth Third Bank

“The Next Generation Leader Awards take time to recognize a few of the amazing young leaders that we have in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. Our region is full of young talent that are passionate, innovative, and invested in making this a welcoming and thriving area. We are so excited to celebrate this year’s honorees,” said Ellen Bates, of the Brighton Center and the 2020-2021 NKYP Chair.

All finalists will be celebrated and category winners will be announced during the 2021 NGLAs on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Details regarding the event location will be announced soon. 

-Staff report

Photo: Crowd at 2019 NGLA Awards (RCN file)

