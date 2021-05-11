COVID-19: 758 New Cases in Ky.; 97 in NKY; Grant Co. Woman Dies

Kentucky added 758 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported 23 new COVID-related deaths.

A 92-year old Grant Co. woman was among the deaths.

Northern Kentucky saw 97 new cases added on Tuesday with 45 in Boone Co., 28 in Campbell Co., 21 in Kenton Co., and 3 in Grant Co. There were no cases reported in Pendleton.

The state's positivity rate is 3.15%.

There are currently 415 people hospitalized due to COVID statewide, including 109 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that 1,882,396 people in the state had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

