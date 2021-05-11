COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Planned at Covington Church

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled in Covington's Eastside neighborhood later this month.

The Northern Kentucky branch of the NAACP is partnering with the Northern Kentucky Health Department and St. Elizabeth Healthcare on the Free Northern Kentucky Regional Diversity COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

The event is happening at First Baptist Church (120 East Ninth Street) on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call to register and schedule an appointment by calling 859-581-6553 through Friday May 14.

Appointment Scheduling times are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For additional scheduling times, call 1-877-778-8041 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via Kenton Co. PVA