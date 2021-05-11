Highway Work to Disrupt Traffic at Kyles Lane, Pike Street

Two traffic projects will disrupt local commutes, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced on Tuesday.

A traffic loop installation project is scheduled for southbound Interstates 71/75 near Kyles Lane in Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell.

Lane closures will be needed in the project area between 190 – 188 mile-marker.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m., a double left-lane closure will be in place and will extend to a triple lane closure for a short period.

The Kyles Lane entrance ramp to I-71/75 southbound will be closed during this time.

All lanes and ramp will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Then, on Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m., the Kyles Lane entrance ramp to southbound I-71/75 will be closed.

All of the I-71/75 southbound lanes will remain open.

The ramp will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pike Street entrance ramp to northbound I-71/75 in Covington will be closed so that a clogged drain in the interstate can be cleaned.

That work will start at midnight 12 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Drivers should seek an alternate route during the closure, the transportation cabinet said.

-Staff report

Image shows Kyles Lane at I-71/75 (via traffic cams)