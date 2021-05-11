History of Devou Park to Be Presented Wednesday

The history of Covington's Devou Park will be presented this week in a virtual program hosted by the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

The sprawling hilltop park's land began its story with numerous ownership disputes, lawsuits, overlapping land grants, and contractual challenges.

The 2,000-acre site was owned by Prettyman Merry, whose land grant include the park, West Covington, Ludlow, and Bromley.

Archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink will offer the first of two presentations on the early days of the park, introducing the original landowners and more.

The virtual event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. To register for the free event, click here.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM's Facebook page.

Kreinbrink is president and senior archaeologist with K & V Cultural Resources Management, board member of Friends of Big Bone, a past board member of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum, and archaeologist associate at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

-Staff report