Italianfest Returning to Newport this Summer

Italianfest is set to return to the Newport riverfront this summer.

The City of Newport announced that the annual event will take place Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18 at Festival Park, located between the Purple People Bridge and Taylor-Southgate Bridge.

Italianfest, presented by the city and ColdIron Events, brings thousands to Newport each year.

It features Italian food, live music, and other attractions.

“Due to the uncertainty concerning COVID protocols, the Italianfest was canceled for its traditional time in June. Subsequently, there has been loosening of restrictions which will allow us to move the event to a later time,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme.



“After examining various dates it appears that July 15th to July18th will be the new dates," Fromme said. "This allows time to properly prepare for the event as well as assuring that the vendors and musicians are available.”

Other features of the festival include a family photo booth showcasing the history of Italian families that settled in Newport generations ago. There will also be a cooking contest and plenty of Italian and other foods.

The weekend-long event kicks off with a bocci ball tournament at Pompilio’s restaurant on Wednesday, July 14.

"We are excited because Italianfest will be one of the first festivals held in the region this summer," said Tom Guidugli, Sr., the longtime Italianfest chairman. "We look forward to returning to the family traditions and roots of Newport's Italian heritage, which is why we celebrate with the Italianfest."

A full list of musical performances and vendors will be released at a later date.

-Staff report

Photo: Italianfest in Newport in 2019 (RCN file)