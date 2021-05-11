Three NKY Farms Accepted Into 2021 KFB Program

Three Northern Kentucky markets are among the 108 across the state to be accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.

Free Radical Ranch in Kenton Co., and Neltner's Farm and Little Rock Farm in Campbell Co. are part of the program, KFB announced.

In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers, a news release said.

Little Rock Farm in Camp Springs offers organic, seasonal produce throughout the year, along with grass-fed freezer beef containing no hormones or antibiotics and pasture-raised chicken all from their farm.

Freezer pork is also available which is raised at a neighboring farm.

Other products include fresh eggs, local honey, organic bone broth and other locally made products.

Little Rock Farm also has homemade baked goods, jams and jellies and pies made to order.

Free Radical Ranch in Piner is a working, diversified 54-acre farm with animals, produce, fiber, and gifts.

They humanely raise non-GMO beef and pork, grass-fed lamb and chicken and duck eggs. Their meat is locally processed and comes in USDA-inspected frozen vacuum packs and are sold by the whole, half, quarter, or cut.

The sheep at Free Radical Ranch are registered Katahdin hair sheep, their pigs are half Idaho Pasture pigs, and they also offer American Aberdeen cattle.

Healthy produce is available throughout the growing season from May-October and they support local families with their CSA shares.

They raise fiber animals including alpacas and llamas and offer raw and dyed fiber as well as alpaca products such as yarn and socks.

Neltner's Farm is located in Melbourne.

“While the past year has been difficult on many levels due to the pandemic, we did see heightened awareness in locally produced foods as more and more consumers turned to their nearby KFB Certified Farm Markets to experience the goodness of fresh, homegrown products,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to continuing that trend in 2021 as this program grows and continues to benefit our market members, as well as all of their customers.”

Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.

-Staff report