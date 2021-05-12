COVID-19: Ky. Kids 12-15 Eligible for Pfizer Vaccine; 81 New NKY Cases

COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kentucky can begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to youths aged 12 to 15 starting Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Wednesday, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization which has now expanded eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine to people as young as 12.

It had previously been available to people aged 16 and up.

The decision received subsequent approval for the usage among younger Americans from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” said Beshear. “We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered. Now, many Kentucky children and young teens have a chance to roll up their sleeves and become heroes for their communities by receiving their shot of hope.”

There are approximately 231,000 12 to 15-year olds in Kentucky, making up roughly 5% of the state's population, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

There are three COVID-19 vaccinations in use across the country right now, but the Pfizer one is the only one approved for those who are 12 to 17 years of age.

Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are reserved for those 18 and older only at this time.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots require two doses scheduled weeks apart. The Johnson and Johnson one is a single-dose vaccine. All three have reported high efficacy against the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 vaccines are readily available and we are shifting to focus on delivering vaccines as close to individuals as possible to provide easy access for Kentuckians in their communities,” said Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Over the next couple of weeks, we will have an added focus on broadening the distribution of Pfizer to vaccination sites such as primary care and pediatric offices.”

Dr. Stack added that the state is now reaching people who might have more questions about getting vaccinated. The Kentucky Department for Public Health emphasized that:

Children are less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, however, they can spread COVID-19 to others even when they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Therefore, vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds will help protect more vulnerable adults by reducing their likelihood of exposure from infected family members. This is important for vulnerable adults even if they are immunized.

The Pfizer vaccine has proven very highly effective at preventing COVID-19 cases in 12- to 15-year-olds.

Children represent a growing proportion of reported cases, and clusters of cases have occurred among adolescents in schools and on sports teams.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with COVID-19, which minimizes disruption to the individual and their family.

More than 1.8 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state reported 680 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 81 in Northern Kentucky with 31 in Kenton Co., 22 in Boone Co., 14 in Grant Co., 13 in Campbell Co., and one in Pendleton Co.

There were nine COVID-related deaths reported statewide.

The state's positivity rate is currently 3.08%.

There are currently 425 people hospitalized across the state including 105 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators.

-Staff report

Photo: Vaccination site administered by St. Elizabeth Healthcare (RCN file)