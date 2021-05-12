Kids Fishing Derby Coming to Kenton County Park

A Kids Fishing Derby is being hosted by Kenton County Parks & Recreation and the Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Middleton-Mills Park near Independence (3415 Mills Road).

The event is free, as part of Fish Free in Kentucky weekend. Adults who help children fish also won't need fishing licenses.

For novices, parks staff and the fly fishers group will have everything needed to participate, including spin-cast rods and reels, hooks, bobbers, and bait.

At all other times, it’s acceptable to keep a catch from either of the ponds in Middleton-Mills Park. During the Kids Fishing Derby, however, Kenton County Parks & Recreation will be introducing kids to good conservation habits and sportsmanship and will be practicing catch and release.

There will also be prizes awarded for the "Big Fish of Each Species" contest. Species categories will be bass, sunfish, catfish, and carp. Door prizes will be given out to participants throughout the event.

Northern Kentucky Baseball (NKB) Concessions will be open for your family to purchase lunch in the park. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, snacks, soda, water and sports drinks are available for sale.

The county parks department collects donations of non-perishable food and personal care items for Be Concerned.

-Staff report