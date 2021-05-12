Attorney General Daniel Cameron Visits Northern Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron came to Northern Kentucky this week to attend the police memorial service in Covington where he read aloud the names of officers who lost their lives in service.

His visit also included a stop at the Boone County Sheriff's office, where he met with Northern Kentucky stakeholders to talk about CVG and the Amazon hub that is currently under construction.

"One of the things we've tried to do since getting into office is get out and have conversations with the community," Cameron said. "People in Northern Kentucky think that those in Frankfort, and other parts of the state, don't pay much attention to them so it's nice to come up here and get caught up with what's happening."

Cameron also mentioned that he has been focused on working with a coalition of 44 attorneys general across the country urging Facebook not to move forward with a plan to create an Instagram-styled app targeted at children under 13.

“We have a responsibility to protect our youngest citizens, and a version of Instagram specifically aimed at children under 13 poses significant health and safety risks for Kentucky children,” Cameron said in a statement released by his office.

In addition to the coalition, the attorney general said that his office has been working on plans to get funds from the national opioid lawsuit into Kentucky.

In response to questions about a recent report claiming that Louisville Metro Police officers acted in defiance of their training by returning fire during the incident that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, Cameron said that his office has recently unveiled a task force to review the search warrant process.

"The goal of this task force is to create a process for the execution of search warrants that will be used as a national model," he said. "We have lots of people at the table."

All the members of the task force have been announced, and Cameron hopes to have its first meeting in the upcoming weeks.

-Connor Wall, associate editor