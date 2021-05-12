Ky. Small Business Development Center Opens Covington Office

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced the opening of a new office in Covington to serve the area with resources.

The office is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration and helps entrepreneurs and existing business owners connect with needed information and opportunities.

Lisa Brann serves as the local business coach.

She is a certified public accountant and business advisor and previously with the SBDC office at Northern Kentucky University, from which she graduated.

“The pandemic has created an interesting time, where we’re seeing both a lot of growth and a lot of challenges,” said Kristina Joyce, State Director for the Kentucky SBDC. “We exist not only to help new businesses get started, but also to help existing businesses through any challenge—which has included COVID-19. That’s why we’ve added these new offices and coaches—we want to make sure every entrepreneur in Kentucky can reach us if they need us.”

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center has doubled in size over the past year across the state. The additions include 16 new staff and six new locations, bringing the Kentucky SBDC’s total to 33 coaches and 17 locations to serve Kentucky businesses.

Small business statistics during the pandemic:

Over the past year, the Kentucky SBDC has helped 2,988 business owners understand the varied COVID-19 relief program and funding options.

Businesses have also started up in [greater] numbers than the previous program year. In the past year of the program, the Kentucky SBDC has helped 268 businesses get started.

Kentucky SBDC has served more than 2,400 clients through business coaching, and had more than 12,000 attendees view business webinars.

Kentucky SBDC has helped secure $74 million in financing for new and existing businesses.

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center has served existing and startup businesses by providing no-cost, confidential business coaching, for 40 years.

The Covington office is located at 114 West Pike Street. It can be reached at 859-993-7773. More information about this office can be found at www.kentuckysbdc.com/ covington/

-Staff report

Photo: Lisa Brann (provided)