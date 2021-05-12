NKY Police Memorial Ceremony Hosted in Covington

Northern Kentucky police officers gathered in Covington on Wednesday to honor 37 local officers who have died in the line of duty.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron read the list of local fallen officers and there was a 21-gun salute, as well as the presentation of a rider-less horse, the playing of "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes, and "Taps" on a bugle.

The half-hour ceremony was held at the Northern Kentucky Police Memorial, just south of the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

The monument includes the names of the 37 officers from Northern Kentucky who have died in the line of duty over the last century-plus.

-Staff report