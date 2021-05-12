Removal of Existing 11th Street Bridge in Covington Underway

Work on the 11th Street pedestrian bridge in Covington has commenced.

This week, two cranes lifted a concrete beam that made up half of the pedestrian walkway of the bridge that crosses above the CSX railroad tracks.

Louisville Paving and Construction is demolishing both the existing pedestrian span and its vehicular companion as part of a $777,000 plan to build a new 12-foot-wide pedestrian bridge in the same location.

The project was designed, funded, and managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The 91-foot-long vehicular bridge has been closed since 2013 because of rust and crumbling concrete.

-Staff report