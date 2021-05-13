CTI Adds Lawyer, Senior Director

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting announced Thursday the addition of a new corporate counsel and senior director of business development - real world evidence.

The Covington-based contract research organization (CRO) named Elizabeth "E.J." Fox as corporate counsel. She previously spent several years working in health care-related law at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

She is a law graduate of the University of Cincinnati and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton.

"We are thrilled to welcome E.J. to the Legal team," said Jamie Meisenhelder, CTI general counsel. "Her skills and experience will be valuable to both CTI internally and to our external partners. We're looking forward to seeing her future successes in the department."



In her new role at CTI, Fox will facilitate contracts between sites and sponsors, manage the contracting for CTI’s Clinical Research Center, and advise in general business and employee relations matters, the company said.

Victoria Snell joins the firm as senior director, business development, real world evidence.

She has more than a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical and CRO experience including a series of senior positions such as director commercial strategy and operations at DRG Abacus, commercial lead real world evidence solutions at IMS Health, head of UK and Europe business development at the Economist Intelligence Unit, and director of customer strategy at Parexel.



"We are pleased to announce the addition of Victoria to our global team," said Joseph McCafferty, vice president, global business development & client management. "Her extensive experience will aid in furthering the successes of the Real World Evidence department, and we are confident she will have a positive impact on our team and sales performance goals for 2021."



In her new role at CTI, Snell will be responsible for serving both current and prospective sponsors, connecting them with CTI's Real World Evidence service offerings.

-Staff report

Top photo: Fox

Bottom photo: Snell