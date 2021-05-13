Erlanger Police Chief: Lately, it Seems Everybody Wants to Fight

Erlanger Police Chief Kyle Rader told city council this month that his officers have more frequently been encountering hostile residents.

"As of late, about the last month, it seems that everybody our officers have come in contact with, they want to fight," Rader said. "It's new to us. Historically, things are pretty smooth here. Our uses of force in the last month are very high. Hopefully it isn't a trend that we will see this summer. I don't know if what's on media is fueling this, but it is starting to happen here.

"Please have our officers in your thoughts and prayers. If you see an officer out and about, give them a compliment. Don't swear at them!"

In other business, council listened to the first reading of an ordinance amending amount of the city's small business grants to $10,000.

Another ordinance receiving a first reading amends the definition of a demolition project in which an owner is encouraged to tear down a dilapidated property with the promise of 100% reimbursement for costs up to $10,000, and 50 percent reimbursement for projects costing between $10,000 and $40,000.

Mayor Jessica Fette announced that the winner of the Community Achievement Scholarship award as Margaret Gartner, a senior at Notre Dame Academy. Gartner plans to attend Morehead State University, and wants to earn a degree in elementary education with a minor in Spanish.

Mayor Fette dedicated May 5, 2021, as Margaret Gartner day in the city.

The business spotlight was on Adore Hair Studio on Bartlett Avenue, and owner Amy Staten and her daughter were on hand to talk about their business, and to tell council what they do at their studio.

