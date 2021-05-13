Independence: New Apartments Proposed; Budget Includes Tax Reduction

New developments were discussed at this month's Independence city council meeting last week.

One is already familiar, while another was newly presented.

First, city council listened to a few first readings of ordinances related to the Downs of Nicholson project. First reported by The River City News in March,

The Downs of Nicholson is expected to include a micro-brewery and tap room, a drive-through restaurant, a sit-down restaurant, and 85 two- and three-bedroom patio homes with attached two-car garages. The residential community will boast amenities like a swimming pool and clubhouse.

The site will also feature a gas station with convenience store.

Gary Holland, of Taylor Mill-based One Holland, is the developer behind the project on a 29.41 acre tract of land at the intersection of Kentucky Routes 16 and 17 (Taylor Mill Road and Madison Pike).

One first reading dealt with a zoning text amendment, approving the definition of a brewery, distillery and winery to add to the zone, and another focused on a zoning map amendment, changing the zone from R-1B to R-2 PUD, or from residential to planned unit development.

Thirdly, the city will need to annex an additional piece of land after Holland approached the owner of one remaining home near the site about selling. The property was acquired at market rate and will now need to be brought into the Downs of Nicholson property.

Meanwhile, developer Johan Graham introduced his development project to council.

He currently has an option to purchase sixteen acres on the 2100 block of Harris Pike where he hopes to construct three apartment buildings with a pool and clubhouse.

There would be 72 apartments across the three buildings with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units renting for between $675 and $945 per month.

Graham is seeking a zoning map amendment to change from R-1C to R-3 which would allow for multi-family development.

There could be a second phase to this project down the road, he said.

Zoning map amendments are first considered by the Kenton County Planning Commission which then makes a recommendation to city council, which has the final say.

In other news, Mayor Christopher Reinersman gave a report on the upcoming city budget.

"I am very happy to deliver a very different message than last year," he said. "This is the most secure financial footing we've had in years. The future of Independence is indeed very bright."

He told of a proposed reduction in property tax, from 0.271 to 0.261 per $100 of assessed value, and ta line item on the city tax bill of 10 percent reduction as COVID relief.

Reinersman reiterated that his goal is to diversify the city's tax base so as not to rely so heavily on property taxes. The Downs of Nicholson and a new industrial park project will help that effort, he said.

The realignment of Kentucky 536 will also be good for the city, the mayor said.

Reinersman also told council that instead of providing a one-time payment for employees, he believed that it would be more helpful to bring the pay grade up to standard each year.

The city's parks would also see improvements such as the addition of pickle ball courts, a half-court for basketball, and new work on the amphitheater.

The first reading of the budget ordinance was heard.

Reinersman announced that the American Legion will host its Memorial Day parade this year. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the Town Center and proceed along Madison Pike to the county courthouse where there will be a ceremony.

On July 3, an Independence Day festival will be a one-day event instead of the usual two days. There will also be no rides this year. There will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the annual parade will start at 3 p.m., and have the same extended route as last year, starting at Summitview and ending at Simon Kenton.

At 4 p.m. the festival will begin, and there are two bands scheduled for the day: 24/7 and GenX.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor