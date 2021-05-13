Ludlow Schools Announce New Elementary Principal

Ludlow Independent Schools announced that Tonya Brummer will serve as the next principal at Mary A. Goetz Elementary School.

She was chosen by the school's site-based council and replaces Dr. Jason Steffen who was promoted to the district's director of teaching and learning.

Brummer began her teaching career at Mary A. Goetz in 2000 as a student-teacher and then as a teacher for seven years.

After several years in the Kenton County School District as a teacher, district curriculum consultant, and assistant principal, Brummer joined Beechwood Independent Schools.

She is currently assistant principal at Beechwood Elementary.

“Ludlow has been dear to my heart since the beginning of my career," Brummer said. "I am looking forward to coming back to the community where my career began.”

Ludlow Superintendent Mike Borchers praised the site-based council for selecting Brummer.

“Mrs. Brummer brings a wealth of knowledge and administrative experience, along with many long-standing relationships within the Ludlow community,” he said.

Brummer begins in Ludlow on July 1.

-Staff report

Photo provided