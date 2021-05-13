More New Businesses Announced at the Levee

Newport on the Levee announced nine new retailers and restaurants to open in the renovated Gallery Building.

The 113,000-sq. ft. space has been transformed as part of the ongoing redevelopment project by Levee owner North American Properties.

NATIVE, Wooden Cask, and Pizzazz Interiors will open storefronts at or adjacent to the Gallery Building:

NATIVE, a clothing brand celebrating local pride is moving into a new, permanent home at the Gallery Building. The brand also hosts a podcast studio in the evenings.

Wooden Cask, the Newport-based brewery, is offering a bike-up taproom at the Levee.

"After originally popping up at the Bridgeview Box Park last summer, we were able to boost sales and brand awareness, significantly combating the challenges caused by the pandemic," said Karen Schiltz, owner of Wooden Cask. "We're thrilled to be staying at the Levee long-term and have the opportunity to continue sharing our specialty craft brews with the community from our new storefront at the Gallery Building."

Pizzazz Interiors – Formerly located on Monmouth Street in Newport, Pizzazz sells antiques, interior décor, artwork, and jewelry.

These three concepts join previously announced community favorites Little Spoon Bakery, Bon Mi Street, Bluegrass and Sass, and Colonel De Spices, all of which will open storefronts at the Gallery Building and previously occupied space at Bridgeview Box Park or the Exchange Market.

On the ground floor of the Gallery Building, NAP will debut Trade, a revolving retail market featuring a collection of local businesses.

Spanning 10,000 square feet, Trade offers entrepreneurs a short-term, flexible brick and mortar platform to bring their brands to life in an activated mixed-use environment.

Trade will open on May 27 with the following newly announced, local concepts: Leaf & Limb, a plant and home decor boutique; J Saladino, a streetwear, sneakers and memorabilia shop; Celestial Scents Candles, a handmade candles and bath concept; Lucky Kat, a women’s boutique; Ten Thousand Villages, an artisan-crafted decor, accessories and gifts retailer; Anew Clothing, a mission-driven clothing company; JWK Juicery, a grab-and-go concept serving up freshly squeezed juices and vitality shots; Artifact, a mixed-media gallery of handmade, art, furniture and home decor shop; and Wild Ivy Apothecary, a shop offering journals, home decor, metaphysical merchandise and more.

“Throughout the redevelopment of the Levee, we have found creative ways to introduce a fresh, dynamic restaurant and retail experience,” says Regan Noppenberger, leasing representative for NAP. “Each of the local concepts curated for the Gallery Building plays an important role in bringing energy and activity to the property and we couldn’t be more excited to invite the community to discover the new experiences at the Levee in just a few weeks.”

-Staff report