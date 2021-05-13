Three NKY Agencies Awarded Funds to Support Educational Efforts

Three Northern Kentucky agencies received funds on Thursday to support their educational efforts.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced that two local agencies were among twenty-seven to receive additional funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, adopted by lawmakers last year.

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, based in Covington, received $159,000 while the Williamstown Board of Education received $30,097.

The money supports childcare and learning services during the coronavirus pandemic and is distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start.

“Kentucky’s childcare and early-education providers have worked courageously during the coronavirus pandemic to create safe and nurturing environments for the next generation in the Bluegrass. I’m proud they’re receiving federal resources from the big and bipartisan COVID rescue bill I championed to continue their important work,” said McConnell. “As more Kentucky parents are able to head back to work, these educational and social services are as important as ever to help our Commonwealth’s economy come roaring back.”

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission also received $30,000 to support its Lincoln Grant Scholar House: A Proven Model to Reduce Disparities in Educational Attainment program from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

The Northern Kentucky Education Council also received $30,000 to support its One-to-One program.

The grants support in-and out-of-school educational programs that address racial and socioeconomic disparities in educational and career attainment or programs that support social-emotional learning and health for students of color and those of low socioeconomic status.

“Supporting equity in education is more important now than ever,” said Zohar Perla, GCF program officer. “These organizations are working to make our region one where all students flourish, both in school and beyond and we are proud to help support that work.”

-Staff report