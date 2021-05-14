Diocese of Covington Ends Mask Requirement for Mass Attendance for Vaccinated People

The Diocese of Covington announced Friday that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend mass without wearing a mask or facial covering.

The decision follows Governor Andy Beshear's announcement that the state would follow the revised U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines about face coverings and fully vaccinated people.

The CDC announced this week that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings, except where required by establishments.

To be fully vaccinated is to be at least two weeks removed from a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine being administered to you.

The diocese said that people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks, including priests, deacons, and other ministers at the altar.

“Due to the sacrifices and courage of so many people to follow safety protocols and to be vaccinated as soon as the opportunity was available to them, it now seems like the day we have long hoped and prayed — the end of the pandemic — is nearing in the Diocese of Covington,” said Bishop Roger Foys, in a statement. “I encourage those who are reluctant to be vaccinated to prayerfully consider doing so. I also ask everyone, at the direction of Pope Francis, to during this month of May continue praying the rosary every day for an end to the global pandemic.”

All other “Safety at Mass” protocols remain in effect, the diocese said.

-Staff report