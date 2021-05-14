Oriental Wok Family Named Grand Marshals of Ft. Mitchell Independence Day Parade

Oriental Wok and the Wong family that operates the popular restaurant, were named grand marshals of the Ft. Mitchell Independence Day parade this year.

“Oriental Wok and the Wong Family have been a staple of Fort Mitchell for nearly 45 years, and we’re excited to have them as our parade’s Grand Marshal,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Oriental Wok opened in 1977 and is located at 317 Buttermilk Pike.

Owner Mike Wong immigrated to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 1972.

“My dream was to come to America,” said Wong. “One of my proudest moments is when I became a U.S. citizen.”

Mike and his wife, Helen, will be celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary in September.

Their daughters, Susanna and Angela, have been helping with the restaurant for years.

The Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade is Saturday, July 3, at noon.

It is the city’s largest event each year.

This year’s parade theme is “America the Beautiful.”

The parade will start at the DCCH Center on Orphanage Road, go down Dixie Highway, go down Beechwood Road, and end at Beechwood Road/Pleasant Ridge Avenue.

City streets along Dixie Highway will close at 11:30 a.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Mike Wong (provided)