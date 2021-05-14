Purple People Bridge to Remain Closed as Safety of Structure Evaluated

The Newport-Southbank Bridge, better known as the Purple People Bridge, will remain closed pending review of the structure's safety.

The historic former railroad bridge was shuttered earlier this week after stones from the north end of the bridge fell into the Ohio River.

The pedestrian-only bridge was reviewed Friday morning by a structural engineer who is now drafting a report on its condition.

The bridge, which is privately owned by the Newport Southbank Bridge Co., and programmed and managed by Southbank Partners, is a vital pedestrian connection between Newport and Cincinnati, and also an integral part of Riverfront Commons between Northern Kentucky's River Cities.

The Newport Southbank Bridge Co. said Friday that the bridge will remain closed at least through the coming weekend and possibly longer during the evaluation.

-Staff report