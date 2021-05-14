Two Arrested on Trafficking Charges in Erlanger

Two people are behind bars in Kenton County after being arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.

Erlanger Police stopped a vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. Friday and then requested a Florence Police K-9 unit which detected narcotics.

Police say they found approximately seven grams of meth, pre-packaged marijuana, $800 in cash, and other items that investigators believe are related to trafficking drugs.

Alicia Cords, 42, of Florence, and Donald Griess, 42, of Erlanger were both arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substances (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and less than 8 ounces of marijuana).

They are both being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Griess was to appear for arraignment on Friday morning while Cords is being held on $10,000 bond and is expected to make a court appearance next week.

-Staff report

Photos provided