Dayton Parks, Pendleton Playground Awarded State Grants

Two parks in Dayton and a playground in Pendleton County were among the recipients of grants announced this week by the Ky. Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The state cabinet awarded a total of $529,800 to support benches, picnic tables, walkways, and poured-in-place playground surfacing projects that utilize recycled waste tires.

The grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $2 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state. The fund helps manage the approximately 5 million scrap tires generated in Kentucky each year and promotes the development of markets for recycled tire products.

“As we build a healthier, better Kentucky coming out of this pandemic, these projects are a great way to support our environment and improve the spaces where our people play, exercise and relax,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As many of us were reminded during the past year, getting outdoors is really helpful in relieving stress. It’s a wonderful way to take care of ourselves while spending time with the people who matter most. I hope this funding can help create even more positive memories for Kentucky families.”

Secretary Rebecca Goodman applauded the 19 counties that applied for the funding.

“The cabinet is very pleased to make this funding available,” Goodman said. “Everyone benefits when these projects are done.”

The City of Dayton was awarded $3,430 to add park benches to Sargent Park and Jamestown Park.

The Pendleton Co. Education Foundation's Miracle Point Playground was awarded $43,500 for a poured-in-place playground.

-Staff report

Photo: Sargent Park (via City of Dayton)