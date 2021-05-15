Edgewood Discusses Dudley/Turkeyfoot Intersection, Honors City Clerk

Edgewood City Clerk Belinda Nitschke was presented with a plaque this month, showing appreciation from city council.

May 2-8 was National City Clerks Week.

Mayor John Link said that Nitschke does a good job, and while she does not like to be thanked publicly, council wanted to show its thanks.

In other business, council listened to the first reading of an ordinance adopting an interlocal agreement between the Kenton County fiscal court and the cities of Bromley, Crescent Springs, Crestview Hills, Edgewood, Elsmere, Ft. Wright, Kenton Vale, Independence, Lakeside Park, Park Hills, Ryland Heights, Taylor Mill, and Villa Hills for a revision of the application of fees from Planning & Development Services of Kenton Co. to the cities.

City Attorney Frank Wichmann explained that now PDS is obligated for fees, and this is an attempt to push those fees to the cities for which the services are rendered.

Councilman Dale Henson added an item to the agenda, because he thought that it was important to talk about the intersection of Turkeyfoot and Dudley road.

He said that he has been noticing motorists going southbound on Turkeyfoot, trying to turn eastbound on Dudley, turning into the Shell gas station or the Charter Senior Center. Henson wants the city to request median guards because the vehicles are not staying in their lanes, he said, expressing concern about the possibility of a fatal crash.

Henson said that similar guards were installed near the Waffle House after a fatal crash.

Link said that the city would bring this up to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but said that putting up signs is something that the state could take on, but it might "take an act of Congress" to put in median guards with reflectors.

Henson agreed that the city might be turned down again, but that it is worth asking.

Link announced that the city will hold a Memorial Day service at Freedom Park on Memorial day at 10 a.m., and that it will be staged similar to last year's ceremony.

