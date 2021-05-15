Florence to Host Memorial Day Shoebox Parade, Honors Public Works Week

The City of Florence declared next week to be National Public Works Week, an acknowledgement celebrating its 61st year nationally and sponsored by the American Public Works Association.

The week that is ending has been recognized as National Police Week, an acknowledgement that began in 1962.

Mayor Diane Whalen said at this week's council meeting that the city is not hosting a Memorial Day parade this year but will instead host a service at 11 a.m. on May 31 featuring speakers, the Northern Kentucky Brotherhood Singers, and the Florence Community Band and Chorus.

The city is also hosting a Memorial Day shoebox float parade with the theme, Honoring our Military.

Participants can choose a shoebox and decorate it following the theme, and then take a picture and email it to [email protected] or bring it to the city building.

Deadline is Friday, May 21.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor