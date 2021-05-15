Independence Cuts Ribbon on Exercise Stations at Memorial Park Trails

The City of Independence cut the ribbon on new walking trails at Memorial Park last weekend.

The trails already existed but last year, exercise stations were purchased.

Then, COVID-19 hit and much of the project was put on hold.

Now, the city is celebrating the installation of the stations as well as a map to tell people how far they have walked.

There are also instructions for children.

Charley Meade, of Oxford Physical Therapy, was present, along with his wife, Holly, from the Independence Volunteer Corps, and Rob Sent, from Anytime Fitness, who were all partners with the city in making the event happen.

Mayor Christopher Reinersman told the crowd it was a great day for Independence, and City Administrator Chris Moriconi pronounced it a team effort.

Photos by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor