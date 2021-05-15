Taylor Mill to Host Event During Ky. Police Chiefs Association Conference in NKY

The Kentucky Police Chiefs Association is expected to host an event in Taylor Mill.

The city commission received a visit at its meeting this week from Independence Police Chief Tony Lucas, vice president of the association. He said that four years ago, his city hosted a police chiefs conference and that, "We would like to showcase another area of Northern Kentucky this year."

Lucas said that he hopes to host an event at the Trifecta Building parking lot in Taylor Mill on a Wednesday night during the event, which will be mostly hosted in Boone Co. with trips to a Cincinnati Reds game and a B&B Riverboats cruise.

During the Taylor Mill event, food and drinks are expected to be provided by the Trifecta restaurants, a development named for its housing of three popular local brands: Skyline Chili, LaRosa's Pizza, and Graeter's ice cream.

Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell noted that it would not cost the city anything to partner with the event, and that perhaps a city banner could be installed welcoming the chiefs to town.

In other business, City Administrator Brian Haney said that the city received four bids to install a new playground surface at Pride Park. Haney recommended the low bid of $40,000 to Pete DeLois Recreational Outlet, of Milford, Oh.

The new surface will be installed in late June and early July.

Other notes:

The employee appreciation picnic will be on June 4 at Pride Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

The city will hold a public hearing for residents of Vincent Drive at the Sanitation District 1 office to hear and discuss the SD-1 report on drainage on the street. Commissioners sent two possible dates for the public hearing to SD-1, one for June 21, and one for June 23, with the time to be around 5:30 or 6 p.m., and will notify residents once the date and time are set.

Commissioners discussed the removal of fences, one on the grassy knoll on the state right of way by the Farm apartments, and the other adjacent to the Shell station by Short Mason.

Apparently the fences catch garbage and Public Works Director Marc Roden said that he is constantly having to clean up the area before he can cut the grass.

Commissioner Rose Merritt said that the fences are eyesores and both are around the entrance to the city, but Commissioner Dan Murray said that some people like the fences because they keep the garbage from going into their yards.

To remove the fences, Mayor Bell said that the city would probably have to have a quit claim deed from the state to take possession and then maintain it, though the city already maintains it. Both fences are covered with honeysuckle.

Commissioners approved the senior graduation parade for Scott High School.

Haney set a special commission meeting for Wednesday, May 26, at 10:30 am for the budget presentation.

