Zoning Change for Proposed Park Hills Liquor Store to Be Considered

A proposed liquor store in Park Hills appeared to move forward this week.

The owners of multiple Northern Kentucky liquor stores have set their sites on Dixie Highway and a piece of land where a former motel operated and where now a storage and U-Haul business is located.

The building on the site would be razed and a new store constructed.

The plans were revealed at a council meeting last month where more information was requested.

In order for a liquor store to operate at 1430 Dixie, a zone change would be needed from highway commercial to neighborhood commercial.

Mike Duncan, an attorney representing the proposed store's owners, said that his clients are hopeful for council's support in a change of zoning.

Such a zoning proposal would first go to the Kenton County planning commission which would then make a recommendation to city council which has final authority.

Park Hills City Attorney Daniel Braun said that he has prepared a municipal order about the proposed change. It is expected to be before council in June when it is also expected to be on the planning commission's agenda.

Park Hills city council also welcomed Planning & Development Services of Kenton Co. (PDS) to its virtual council meeting this week.

PDS Executive Director Sharmili Reddy and Codes Administrator Rob Himes explained the redistribution of fees that are expected to save PDS $1 million in its budget next year.

Reddy, who has been on the job for about ten months after previously serving as Ft. Mitchell city administrator, explained cities would pay 40 percent of their fees and PDS would pay 60 percent related to code enforcement.

Currently, cities pay 100 percent.

Reddy said that the organization's budget would be $5.2 million in the new fiscal year, down from $6.4 million the previous year.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance which set the trash collection rate at $17.24 per unit, and $206.88 per year, per resident with Rumpke.

Police Chief Cody Stanley was authorized to apply for a federal grant to support the purchase of body-worn cameras.

Mayor Zembrodt announced that the monthly meeting will be a little earlier in June due to several people not being able to attend the regular meeting on the second Monday of the month. The meeting will be on the first Monday, June 7, instead, at the same time of 7 p.m.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor

Image via Kenton PVA