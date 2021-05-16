COVID-19: 1,333 New Cases in Ky., 145 in NKY Friday through Sunday

There were positive developments in Kentucky's fight against COVID-19 this week, but the virus continues to spread in the state, though at a much lower rate than earlier this year and late last year.

In two separate announcements this week, Governor Andy Beshear said first that the state would follow new federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated individuals to lost their face coverings or masks in many cases, and then second that the state would lift nearly all capacity restrictions by June 11.

“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” Beshear said this week. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”

The further loosening of coronavirus pandemic restrictions follows the expansion of vaccine access to younger people. The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now able to be administered to anyone 12 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available in Kentucky for those aged 18 and older.

The state counted this week more than 1.9 million residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state's positivity rate is now at 2.79% as of Sunday.

Kentucky added 1,333 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday through Sunday, with 558 on Friday, 488 on Saturday, and 287 on Sunday. Nineteen people died statewide.

Northern Kentucky saw 145 of those new positive cases with 51 on on Friday, 39 on Saturday, and 55 on Sunday.

Over the three-day period, there were 48 new cases in Kenton Co., 45 in Boone Co., 25 in Campbell Co., 23 in Grant Co., and four in Pendleton Co.

For the full week, Monday through Sunday, those five counties saw a total of 394 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 381 people hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care units and 53 on ventilators.

Image shows the local county incidence rate, calculated by the average number of daily positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.