River City Living: Home on a Bellevue Ridge

The Catalytic Fund has returned with its second season of its video series, Beyond the Curb Urban Living Tour.

The first episode of the new season brings us to a 1920s home built on a ridge in Bellevue.

The full video can be seen here.

The current owners, Fred and Jo Anne Warren, bought the house twenty years ago.

They made some changes to create spaces that reflect their taste and interests. Now retired, the Warrens are enjoying their quiet reading spots, multi-level terrace for gardening, and an organized yet homey kitchen in which they prepare delicious meals and baked treats.

In addition to painting the rooms in gentle, cozy colors and softening the floors with a mix of rugs, the Warrens added custom bookshelves in the living room and opened up access to the sunroom for better flow.

The kitchen was designed with a mix of painted and stained cabinets with carefully planned storage to ensure space for an extensive selection of cookie cutters, cookbooks, pots and pans.

Outside, the couple spent a few years creating the hardscape structure for their tiered garden and goldfish pond. The plants they then layered in visually connect their property with the wooded hillside and views.

The Warrens love living in their Bellevue neighborhood, close enough to shops and restaurants to be convenient, but far enough away that they can enjoy the natural beauty of their home on the ridge.

Jill Morenz, host of the series, is pleased to be producing a second season. “We have an exciting selection of properties to share, along with stories about the owners, who are each doing interesting things to make NKY even more vibrant and fun," she said.

Viewers can watch all of the Season 1 episodes at www.BeyondtheCurb.org/video-tours.

New Season 2 episodes come out every Friday.