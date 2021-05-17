COVID-19: 54 New Cases in NKY; 1.9 Million+ in Ky. Receive Vaccines

More than half of Kentucky adults and 80% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday.

The state has seen 1,927,168 people receive at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination news comes ahead of a May 28 expansion of capacity at indoor and outdoor events to 75%.

Then, on June 11, all capacity restrictions in the state will be lifted entirely and the state's mask mandate will end with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state added 285 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 54 of which were in Northern Kentucky counties.

There were 20 new cases in Campbell Co., 16 in Kenton Co., 14 in Boone Co., and 4 in Grant Co.

There were no new cases reported in Pendleton Co.

The state counted six new COVID-related deaths on Monday. None were local.

There are 389 people hospitalized across the state including 112 in intensive care units and 73 on ventilators.

The state's positivity rate is 2.78%.

-Staff report

Photo via Gov. Beshear's office