Hayes Named President, CEO of Christ Hospital

The Christ Hospital Health Network announced Monday that Deborah Hayes has been appointed president and CEO by its board of directors.

She had been serving as interim president and CEO since November.

Hayes joined Christ in 1987 as a student nurse aide and then as a critical care nurse.

For the next 25 years she progressed through a range of leadership roles, including clinical nurse manager, director of critical care, chief nursing officer, chief information officer, and chief hospital officer.

She was chief operating officer from 2014 to 2020.

“Debbie is a tireless leader and advocate for advancing the mission of The Christ Hospital Health Network to deliver exceptional clinical excellence, the finest patient experience, all at an affordable price,” said Jeb Head, chairman of the Christ Hospital board. “With Debbie’s leadership, The Christ Hospital was ranked the # 1 hospital in the Greater Cincinnati region by US News and World report, named to Newsweek’s World Best Hospitals 2021 list, earned the coveted Magnet Recognition in 2010, 2015 and 2020, received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence for exceptional Patient Experience for four years in a row and has maintained the Most Preferred Provider in the Greater Cincinnati area for the past twenty-five years.”

Hayes earned a diploma in nursing from the Christ Hospital School of Nursing and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Xavier University. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science from the University of Cincinnati and a master of nursing and business informatics from Northern Kentucky University.

She also serves on the boards and advisory committees of multiple local organizations and was the 2018 YWCA Career Woman of the Year.

“Debbie’s deep knowledge of the Christ Hospital, coupled with a long history of driving excellence and innovation, makes her the ideal leader for the future,” said Head. “I have personally had the pleasure of working with Debbie over the last several years and am most grateful for her unwavering commitment to the patients, their families, physicians and staff, helping to make The Christ Hospital the extraordinary place it is.”

-Staff report

Photo provided