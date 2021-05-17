Man, Woman Arrested After SWAT Team Called to Dayton Home

A man and a woman were arrested early Monday morning after police and a SWAT team responded to a home in Dayton.

Dayton Police said that officers saw a man who matched the description of a burglary suspect enter 420 Eighth Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dayton Police said that they had been looking for the burglary suspect for a few months.

Neighbors told police that the man was Bryan Russell, 37, who had two warrants, one out of Kenton County on charges of third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third degree possession of a controlled substance, and fleeing/evading police, and another from Probation & Parole on charges of absconding parole supervision for theft of mail matter, receiving stolen property, second degree robbery, and second degree burglary.

Dayton Police concluded that due to Russell's past alleged history, officers should try to bring him outside the residence instead of going in.

Russell would not come outside, so Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill contacted the Kenton Co. Regional SWAT Team to assist.

The SWAT team responded just after midnight, early Monday, and shortly after, a man and woman were seen exiting the back door of the property.

Both were arrested by the SWAT team.

Russell was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants while Kaysie McIntyre, 30, was charged with second degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.

The Dayton burglaries are still being investigated, police said.

-Staff report

Photo: Bryan Russell (via Campbell Co. Detention Center)