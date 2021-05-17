Parents Arrested After Child Found Locked in Bedroom, "Deplorable Conditions"

A 4-year old child was found locked in a bedroom and living in deplorable conditions, the Boone County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

Deputies and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) responded Monday to a home on the 1300 block of Ashford Drive after receiving a report of abuse and neglect.

The child was removed from the home and detectives launched a criminal investigation.

Troy Caseltine, 44, and Susan Caseltine, 40, both of Florence were arrested. They are the parents of the 4-year old child.

The child's bedroom, where the child was locked for roughly fifteen hours each day, according to investigators, was full of human feces on the walls and ceiling, a potty-training mat where the child was to sleep, holes in the wall, and trash and food on the floor.

Outside of the 15-hour confinement, the Caseltines allowed the victim to be out of the bedroom but would place him back in if he experienced and “outburst”, deputies said. The Caseltines stated that the child remained locked in the bedroom to prevent any distractions while the other children in the home virtually attended school.

Both parents were charged with first degree criminal abuse.

They are being held on $500,000 cash bond.

The couple's remaining children were removed from the home also and placed with a foster family.

-Staff report

Images provided by the Boone Co. Sheriff's Office