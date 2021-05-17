South Kenton Road to Be Disrupted for Weeks

Drivers in southern Kenton Co. will see a road closure and then long delays as work begins on a slide repair project.

Kenton County announced Monday that Staffordsburg Road would close Tuesday from Visalia Road (KY 536) to Martin Road.

The road will be closed for an estimated week-long repair during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work is weather dependent.

After that first phase is closed, the road will only be open to local traffic with "long delays" for an additional two weeks, the county said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution around work crews.

More information is available by calling the Kenton County Public Works office at 859-392-1920.

-Staff report

Images via PDS